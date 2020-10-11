Black Label Pro announced Kylie Rae won't be appearing on today's Threat Level Noon event. She was scheduled to face Killer Kelly, but Billie Starkz will step in as Rae's replacement. Threat Level Noon is streaming on FITE at 12:00 pm ET for $12.99.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Kylie Rae is unable to appear today," Black Label Pro tweeted out.

Rae retained her Freelance Wrestling World Championship against Josh Alexander at Freelance Wrestling's I Don't Think We're In Chicago Anymore event that started last night at 11:59 pm. She wrestled in the main event, so that match didn't begin until very early today.

Rae is scheduled to face Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory on October 24.