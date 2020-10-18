After losing and being put through tables week-after-week on RAW, Lana was able to pick up a big victory in the dual-branded Battle Royal on this past week's RAW. The final two came down to Lacey Evans and Natalya — who dropped Lana earlier in the night — with Natalya sending Evans to the floor, seemingly the winner of the match.

Lana had been out on the floor, although she wasn't ever eliminated. She jumped back into the ring and kicked Natalya out to not only win the match, but become the number one contender for Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship.

Since then, Lana posted a clip of her getting ready for her upcoming match, and another emotional video about why she's ready for Asuka.

"Asuka doesn't believe in me, clearly, Asuka's laughing — literally laughing at me," Lana said. "Laugh at me, Asuka. Laugh. Does it make you happy? Does it bring satisfaction deep into your soul? Make fun of me, laugh at me. You underestimate me. You think I don't deserve this shot. You think I'm not worth it, not enough, not strong enough, I'm not brilliant, I'm not pretty enough. Not enough. That's what you think, Asuka.

"That's what you represent, all those people who have laughed and mocked me, and betrayed me, and called me names. This is why I'm ready for Asuka because I'm going to kick your head off, crush your body, and finish you. Because you represent everything I can't stand, you represent the mean people out there. I'm going to finish you. And become RAW Women's Champion."

Asuka is set to defend her title against Lana on this Monday's RAW.