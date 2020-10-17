AEW star Lance Archer took to Twitter tonight to answer questions from fans.

One question Archer was asked was which non-AEW star he would like to wrestle. Archer's answer was WWE Superstar Ricochet.

He was also asked about one legend from the past he would like to wrestle, which his answer was WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

One fan asked what has been his favorite match from the last couple of years.

The former NJPW star answered, "Working W Osprey in Dallas for G1 opener in front of family and friends was pretty dang cool."

Archer was asked several questions about his feature goals.

His answers were, "WIN EM ALL!" and "#MURDERHAWKCHAMP."



Below you can read his full tweets:

