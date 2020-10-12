Lars Sullivan reportedly does not have many supporters left in the WWE locker room, especially after his latest controversy went public on social media this past weekend.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot this weekend that showed how married yoga instructor Annika Naidoo-Fuge blocked Sullivan on Instagram after he made inappropriate comments. Sullivan responded to a photo of Annika's legs and wrote, "Incredibly beautiful. I absolutely love your legs!!!"

He added in a follow-up comment, "You got any booty pics in those hon?"

The woman responded, "Hey lars. I'm going to refund you your money. I told you before I block people who send me messages like this so you've kind of had a warning. I don't have time to work with clients who don't respect boundaries - I'm a happily married woman. It's also not very smart on your part given you're quite well known."

Annika was reached for comments by Bodyslam.net and she confirm that the screenshot was legitimate, and also revealed that this wasn't the first time Sullivan made such comments.

"Essentially lars had been friendly for the best part of a year and the inappropriate comments only started recently. As a professional who is good at what she does, I just think it's a little sad that men feel they can send messages like that. It's insulting," she wrote in a private message to Bodyslam.

Annika then provided screenshots of Lars asking how much her "booty program" was. She responded with a price of $50 and then asked Lars if he would "put it out" to his female following, in a plug, which he did do. Lars responded, "I'd double that for pics! Just sayin!"

The screenshots also show more comments Lars made to Annika, which you can see below.

"I gave him the benefit of the doubt and was friendly! But a line was crossed," Annika said of the incident.

You can also see where Lars sent $80 to Annika. The various screenshots can be seen below.

Lars is no stranger to online controversy, but this latest was made public just a day after he made his return to WWE TV during Friday's SmackDown, after being out of action for more than 1 year with a knee injury.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE is aware of Lars' latest "troubles" online. It was also said that it's beyond safe to say that Lars does not have many supporters left in the WWE locker room. However, one of those supporters has the ultimate say, and that may be the end of it. That supporter is WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Lars is in the Superstar Draft pool for tonight's RAW and will be eligible for a pick by RAW or SmackDown. He is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Stay tuned for more.