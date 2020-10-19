Former ring announcer Lilian Garcia has announced her new WWE Network project.

Garcia announced this morning that her "Chasing Glory" podcast show will premiere on the WWE Network on Monday, October 26.

She wrote, "[explosion emoji] BREAKING NEWS!! [explosion emoji] It's w great excitement & gratitude that I announce my return HOME to the @WWE! BUT in a very diff capacity.... I'm proud 2 announce that my show, #ChasingGlory will now appear on the WWE NETWORK!!! All begins Monday, October 26!! TY WWE Universe 4 all the [heart emoji]"

Garcia left WWE in August 2016 but has made several special appearances on TV since then. She launched her "Chasing Glory" podcast on PodcastOne in July 2017.

It looks like the WWE Podcast Network is preparing for some sort of re-launch after several new shows have been revealed in the last week. As noted at this link, WWE NXT Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott revealed that his Swerve City show is coming to the Network on Thursday, October 22, and Sam Roberts revealed that his Notsam Wrestling show will premiere on the WWE Network that same day, as noted at this link.

Stay tuned for updates. You can see Lilian's full tweet below: