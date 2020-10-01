Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush (Lionel Green) is now on OnlyFans.

Rush announced this week that he has joined the social network for content creators and their fans. The website is most known for adult content, but it's also used by regular content creators.

Rush is currently charging $29.99 per month for subscriptions. His page says he has 3 posts as of this writing, available only to his subscribers.

Rush tweeted the following promo on Twitter, which says he will be releasing exclusive content for his fans on the platform. It looks like there will be a mix of pro wrestling and hip-hop content.

He tweeted, "BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially on #OnlyFans [smiling face with open mouth and closed eyes emoji]"

The greeting on Rush's OnlyFans page says, "By popular demand, I've somehow but finally made my way here. ALL CONTENT (VIDEOS/MESSAGES/PHOTOS) ARE COPYRIGHT OF ME."

Rush was released from WWE back in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He continues to focus on his music career, and recently returned to the indies to further his pro wrestling career.

You can see Rush's OnlyFans promo below: