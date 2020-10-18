In an unfortunate development, Lucha star Principe Aereo (real name Luis Ángel Salazar) passed away at the age of 26 after suffering a heart attack during a match on Saturday. Aereo was performing for Mexa Wrestling at Arena San Juan Pantitlan in Mexico City.

According to PWInsider.com, Aereo collapsed to the mat after taking two chops to the chest and waiting for his opponent to rebound off of the ropes for their next spot. Aereo was tagging with Puma De Oro and they were facing the team of Redimio and Brazo De Oro Jr.

Within a minute of him collapsing, Aereo was strapped to a stretcher by EMT personnel and rushed to the back, where he was treated by a designated doctor of the Boxing and Fighting Commission of the State of Mexico. MasLucha.com reported that Aereo was declared dead en route to a local hospital.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, with some reports suggesting a heart attack while others have reported a stroke.

Aereo, who had been wrestling since 2010, worked three matches for AAA between 2019 and 2020, most recently winning a tag team match alongside Baby Star Jr. against Darker & Thunder Storm. He also worked for smaller Mexican promotions such as Promociones Cara Lucha, IWRG, and Mexa.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and NXT star Santos Escobar have taken to Twitter to react to the tragic news. Escobar, the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, changed his profile picture on Twitter to a photo of Aereo, who can be seen with angel wings.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Principe Aereo.

