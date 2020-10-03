Luther gave his Chaos Project partner Serpentico a pep talk tonight.

He told Serpentico to "let'em know you're there" and that the fans are with them. The two will be in a match against Jake Hager and Chris Jericho on this Wednesday's AEW.

Luther's full tweet was, "It's their ring, it's their Building, and it's their f--kin' town. But Wednesday, We got our fans with us! The Deadlockites, the HogDippers...They spent their own dough to get here, and they came here to see us! All right, let's show 'em what we got!! Get out there in the ring and let 'em know you're there. Get that f--kin' foot in their side. Let 'em know you're there! Get that backfist in their teeth. Let 'em know you're there!..."

In one of their more recent tag team matches, Luther and Serpentico defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon on AEW Dark. The match is available to watch in the video above.

Below you can see his tweets: