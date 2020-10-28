The Young Bucks felt like they needed to up the ante a bit in their PPV match against AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. Matt and Nick Jackson announced on tonight's Dynamite if they don't take home the tag titles at Full Gear, they will never challenge for them ever again. This is similar to Cody's stipulation of not being able to ever challenging for the AEW World Championship after losing to Chris Jericho.

Cody defeated Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match to retain the AEW TNT Championship on tonight's show. He is now set to face Darby Allin at Full Gear on November 7.

Below is the updated PPV lineup:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW TNT Championship

Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega or Rey Fenix vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he gets to join Inner Circle.