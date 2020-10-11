Matt Hardy's brand new web series, "The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy" is set to debut tomorrow, October 12.

The premiere of the web series is at 12 p.m. ET and will be available on his YouTube Channel, MattHardyBrand.



According to his below tweet, fans will get to see all of Hardy and even meet a "New Him."

"FINALLY, TOMORROW AT NOON - The first episode of my brand new web series, "The #MULTIVERSE of Matt Hardy" debuts. Get ready to see all of me and meet The New ME! Here's a teaser for tomorrow's 12 pm est premiere at MATTHARDYBRAND," announced the AEW star.

Below you can see the teaser that Hardy shared tonight: