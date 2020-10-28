Monday Night Raw Superstar Matt Riddle is evidently unhappy with the recent criticism he received from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who feels that The Original Bro should not be wrestling bare feet if he wants to be a serious player in the WWE.

While reviewing the WWE Draft on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about the potential of Riddle becoming a star on the red brand.

"Look, I'm not taking anything away from Matt Riddle, but him not wearing boots was the first thing I noticed about him," said Booker T. "I know that him flipping off the slippers is cool and how WWE captures it in slow motion."

Booker T said that although "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka wrestled bare feet, it's difficult to imagine a top level star wrestling without boots.

"I think so much about what makes a wrestling heavyweight champion. There is a protocol there. How many World Heavyweight Champions were bare feet [while wrestling]? How many of them were greater than Superfly Jimmy Snuka?

"I'm just saying if you're trying to get to the World Heavyweight Championship or Universal championship, there has always been a certain look that you must have. When I'm talking Matt Riddle, I'm thinking from a promoter's perspective. That's all I'm thinking about."

During the podcast, Booker T reiterated several times that he was just trying to help Riddle and not undermine the young wrestler.

Riddle shot back at Booker T's criticism on Tuesday, a day after losing to Sheamus in a Survivor Series qualifier match on Raw. Along with a picture from his match against Sheamus, Riddle wrote the following caption:

"My face whenever Booker T speaks, also my face when I'm not on the raw survivor series team, congratulations to Sheamus."

