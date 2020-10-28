- Above is a special edition of the WWE Top 10 series, featuring 30 unforgettable moments from The Undertaker's career.

- Chad Gable will discuss how he's dropping the "Shorty G" name and more during this week's WWE "After The Bell" podcast with Corey Graves. Below is WWE's announcement for this week's show:

Chad Gable talks about what's next on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves Last Friday on SmackDown, Shorty G revealed he was quitting … and Chad Gable was back. The former Olympic wrestler, Raw, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion is starting a new chapter in his career. Gable joins Corey Graves on After the Bell this week to discuss his Olympic past, workout buddy Otis, when everything clicked in NXT with American Alpha and his dream opponent on a can't-miss episode. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify so you'll never miss an episode.

- Former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman has been announced for next Wednesday's episode of The Bump on the WWE Network. The WWE Tough Enough winner last appeared for the company in 2005.

Elias has also been announced for next week's episode of The Bump.