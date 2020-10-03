Former Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling star Michael Elgin announced this week that he will be entering rehab for his battle with addiction.

Elgin opened up about his battle with painkillers, and how injuries led to their use. Elgin said he chose to self medicate when dealing with multiple issues, but now he's going to get help and will come back better than ever. You can see his full statement below:

"In 2015, prior to my debut for NJPW, I was on a tour of Western Canada and tore my groin. All my career, even prior to starting my journey, my main goal was to wrestle in Japan, I refused to give up on my dream and didn't take any time off, but at times the pain was unbearable, so I took painkillers to get me through. Over the next few years, injuries piled up, but like an overly proud idiot, I didn't take time off and kept self-medicating to get by. In 2016, I suffered a fractured orbital and rushed back, instead of taking the appropriate time to heal, I did the same in 2018/2019 when I had knee surgery. Then, in January of this year, in Match 1 in a Best of 5 with Eddie Edwards, I suffered a neck injury. Once again, pride and silliness got in the way and I continued down this path. Over the years I had to deal with many other issues, I chose to self-medicate, I try not to talk about these struggles, because in my head I was supposed to show toughness, show my grit. Maybe when I recover I can go deeper into more of my personal life struggles I didn't really tell many about, but for now, I'm going to rehab and deal with these issues. Thank you for everyone who supports me, you've been my life line. I gave you everything I had, taking time from everyone in my life. I'll come back better than ever, thank you again."

This trip to rehab comes after Elgin was released from Impact Wrestling over the summer due to allegations made in the "#SpeakingOut" movement, which he has denied.

Stay tuned for updates on Elgin. You can access his Twitter account here.