WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is happy to see Mustafa Ali being revealed as the leader of Retribution. As noted earlier, Ali aligned himself with the vigilante stable on Monday Night Raw when his match against MVP was interrupted by other members of Retribution.

"If this is a sign that @AliWWE is going to be a bigger player in @WWE I'm all for it. #RAW," Foley tweeted.

Foley has always been a staunch supporter of Ali. Back in July, Foley was unhappy to see Ali losing to Bobby Lashley on Raw in his first match back from a hiatus. At the time, Foley urged WWE to properly utilize Ali, who he called an "outstanding wrestler" with a lot of potential.

Meanwhile, Ali also took to Twitter after being revealed as the leader of Retribution. He tweeted out, "Some dreams die so others can live."

There is some speculation that Ali will also be revealed as the hacker from earlier this year. The WWE on Fox Twitter account tweeted out, "@AliWWE with the #RETRIBUTION HACK! #WWERaw."

