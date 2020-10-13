AEW star Miro, fka Rusev, reacted on Twitter to his wife, Lana, winning the dual-brand battle royal on Monday Night Raw to become the No. 1 contender to Asuka's Raw Women's Championship.

Miro tweeted, "Rocky was a jobber once as well! Long live the underdog #AMERICA."

The "jobber" reference could be because Lana had lost seven consecutive matches on Raw dating back to her loss to Mickie James on August 31. Since that loss, she lost five tag team matches while partnering with Natalya and another six-woman tag team match that also included Zelina Vega. Lana's last televised win came in January when she teamed with Bobby Lashley against Rusev and Liv Morgan.

Besides being on a losing streak, Lana had been put through a table on four occasions over the past month or so.

Prior to winning the battle royal on Raw, Lana was once again put through an announce table courtesy a Samoan Drop from Nia Jax. Earlier in the night, Natalya essentially dumped Lana as a tag partner after they lost to the team of Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

Lana eventually won the battle royal by eliminating Natalya.