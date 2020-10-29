Miro recently talked with Inside The Ropes regarding his time with All Elite Wrestling so far. During the conversation, Miro mentioned that one of the best things about AEW is the broad spectrum of talent in the locker room, and that AEW is giving everybody on the roster a chance to shine.

"So, the other good thing about AEW is that we give opportunities to everybody," Miro said. "You don't see the same people on TV every week. One day, you see Luther main-eventing the show. The next, you see a whole bunch of different guys. You never see this in other promotions, because we give opportunities to everybody to shine.

"But who is the one man that is the diamond in the rough?" Miro questioned. "That's really hard to say because there's just too many. We all know how good Ricky Starks is. We all know how good Kip Sabian is. We all know how good, clearly, Hangman is. Hangman is a fantastic guy! I've never worked with him, but just watching him--

"Even people that people maybe forgot how good they are, like Colt Cabana," Miro added. "He's so good man, and he's been himself for so many years, and maybe people don't notice that but he's so good at what he does. And Matt Sydal, Serena Deeb. Who else? I said Ricky Starks. There's so many. The Bucks. There's so many talented people under one roof and everybody wants to do great that night. We don't save anything. We don't say, 'Hey, let's save it for the pay-per-view' or, you know, 'Let's save it for this.' It's all right then and there. You give it all that night, and I think that's what makes everybody so special."

Miro made his AEW debut almost two months ago and was asked whether or not he could imagine Brock Lesnar, whose WWE contract expired in August, ever showing up in AEW. Miro praised Lesnar for being such an attraction and mentioned that while he certainly could see how AEW could benefit from having such a name on the show, he doesn't think they necessarily need him.

"I mean, Brock is great," Miro said. "Brock, whatever he does, he's an entity, right? He's the show himself; he can be his own show himself. Would we benefit from it? I absolutely think we would. Do we need him? Absolutely not."

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since losing the title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania in April. As previously noted, Lesnar is free to field offers from anywhere he sees fit, but as of this writing, no information is available about a return to in-ring competition in the near future.

