WWE has announced that the second half of season two of "Miz and Mrs." will premiere on the USA Network at 10:30pm ET on Thursday, November 12.

You can see a new promo for season two below.

The return of the show will feature more of The Miz's father George, who is a favorite of WWE fans. The second half of season two will also focus on the addition of their second daughter.

The Miz and Maryse premiered their Total Divas spin-off with the first season in July 2018. That season aired for 20 episodes. The second season premiered in January of this year, but only 6 of the 20 episodes aired before the mid-season finale aired in March.

Stay tuned for updates on the show. You can see the related tweets below, along with WWE's announcement:

"Miz and Mrs." set for Thursday, Nov. 12 return to USA Network WWE's Must-See Couple is officially back this fall! The second half of Season Two of "Miz and Mrs." premieres at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 12, on USA Network. The reality series gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse and their eccentric family. A lot has changed for the Mizanin family, as Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter and experienced the joys and challenges of becoming parents of two. Also, with a newly-retired, fan-favorite grandfather, George, taking advantage of an available guest room, there's never a dull moment in the Mizanin house. Don't miss the return of the hit series, Nov. 12 on USA Network!

YEEESSSSSS!!!!! We are back baby!!! @MizAndMrs coming to your screens November 12th ?? who is ready for this? @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/FgWo2XEvFk — Maryse Mizanin (@MaryseMizanin) October 5, 2020