- The above video is a look at the top 10 moments from the October 23rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- The Miz shared on Instagram that new episodes of "Miz & Mrs" will be starting on November 12th.

Miz posted, "Spaghetti w/ a side of CHEESE all-new episodes of @mizandmrs starting Thursday, November 12th if you please."

"Miz & Mrs." airs on the USA Network. The premiere of the reality TV series was on July 24, 2018.

- Paige shared on Twitter a look at some of the fan criticism she receives.

She tweeted, "People in my comments - you're so plastic. Ugly b****.. but that's just my opinion so people can't be mad at me. I love you, big fan! Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji"