AEW star MJF took notice of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega hitting his opponent Chan Sung Jung with a spinning counter elbow, or "The Judas Effect," during Saturday's UFC Fight Night on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

During the second round of the fight, Ortega struck his opponent with Chris Jericho's finishing move before winning 50-45 in a five-round decision.

As seen below, MJF tweeted a gif of Ortega's maneuver with the caption, "Jericho stays influencing the kids."

MJF and Jericho will have a televised steak dinner during the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW is calling the segment Le Dinner Debonair and has been promoting it a lot on its social media platforms.

It is rumored that MJF and Jericho, who have been teasing a feud over the past month or so, will face each other at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7.

