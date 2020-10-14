- AEW star MJF took to Twitter to share a picture of him hanging out with fellow New Yorkers Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle faction.

In the caption he wrote, "EAST SIDE!!! New York is in the house. Gosh I love @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful. I think they, along with all of you, will find my announcement to be very "dope.""

As noted before, MJF is set to make "a huge announcement" during tonight's AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode. He is currently in a storyline with The Inner Circle and is rumored to face Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear on November 7.

- Nick Ogarelli, who spent a little more than a year working NXT live events, made his AEW debut on this week's episode of Dark. Going by his real name of Nick Comoroto, he lost to Darby Allin in a singles match.

Comoroto was a part of the long list of wrestlers, producers, announcers and other employees released by WWE back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his match against Allin, Taz and Ricky Starks, on commentary, gave props to Comorota for his impressive physique. Although Comorota lost the match, he got to show off his potential and might have earned himself more AEW appearances going forward.

