Major League Wrestling has announced that the Opera Cup will return later this year.

Inspired by the Opera House Cup that ran across America until 1948, featuring names like Stu Hart and George Hackenschmidt, MLW introduced their Opera Cup as a single-elimination tournament in 2019. The finals of that competition saw Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeat Brian Pillman Jr.

There's no word yet on details for the 2020 MLW Opera Cup, but they should be announced soon as MLW moves forward with "#TheRestart" coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for more on MLW and its return to action.