Major League Wrestling has hired former WWE SmackDown head writer Alex Greenfield, according to PWInsider. Greenfield will be working as a producer for MLW.

MLW has also hired Biff Lawson as a producer.

Lawson worked on several A&E Network shows like Live PD and Emergency Rescue.

MLW recently announced Parrow would be returning for "The Restart" and that they signed Bu Ku Dao.

The promotion will begin filming its reboot this weekend in Florida.