Major League Wrestling is staying on beIN Sports.

Forbes published an article saying MLW has re-signed with beIN Sports and will continue to air their flagship show, MLW: FUSION, on the network. The two have worked together since March of 2018, and FUSION has quickly emerged as one of beIN Sports's hottest programs.

MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer spoke on the extension, saying both him and the league are thrilled to continue working with the network.

"We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN Sports' portfolio of world-class sports content," Bauer said. "beIN's dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league."

The beIN extension is just the first of many anticipated deals for MLW, according to Bauer. The wrestling league is also reportedly in talks with other major cable networks about new programming, a strategy Bauer notes has been successful for other combat sports promotions like the UFC and WWE. While another cable deal may be in MLW's future, Bauer also notes that they plan to expand into the streaming world as well.

"MLW is focused on its value in this space as well as in the nonlinear streaming realm," Bauer said. "This deal and other on-going conversations reflects our goal to be a versatile sports league that is plug and play for our partners on cable and streaming."