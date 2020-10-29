In the above video, it was revealed that the date for MLW Restart is Wednesday, November 18.

Major League Wrestling also announced earlier today that they and beIn SPORTS renewed their relationship.

The broadcast partnership agreement includes broadcast rights for the weekly series, MLW: FUSION, which airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Several MLW stars reacted on social media about the upcoming restart.

Davey Boy Smith JR tweeted, "https://youtu.be/1gTc2BUtH_Q We Are Back! Wednesday November 18 is the #RESTART Activity is expected. Tune in"

Salina de la Renta wrote, "For those of you who keep asking when is #TheRestart of @MLW fusion. It's the 18th of November idiots!"

Alicia Atout tweeted a photo with the caption, "IT'S OFFICIAL. NOVEMBER 18TH. WE'RE BACK SUCKAAAAS!"

Alexander Hammerstone wrote, "LADIES AND GENTLEMAN WE HAVE A DATE! November 18th @MLW is back in business! Your Boy Hammer is ready to beat some Contra a--."

Below you can see their tweets as well as a few others:

For those of you who keep asking when is #TheRestart of @MLW fusion. It's the 18th of November idiots ! https://t.co/xJESr4dlv3 — Salina de la Renta (@salinadelarenta) October 30, 2020

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN WE HAVE A DATE!

November 18th@MLW is back in business!

Your Boy Hammer is ready to beat some Contra ass.https://t.co/OIJYvDWDJ7 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 30, 2020