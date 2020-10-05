New content coming to the WWE Network this week includes new indie content, a WWE Day Of documentary, and more.

Alexa Bliss' latest "Uncool" video podcast will go live at 10am ET via on demand, and then will air on the live feed at 8pm ET. Her guest will be actor James Iglehart. WWE will also add a "Best of Mickie James" special to the Network at 12pm ET on Tuesday. These additions both will be available on the free version of the WWE Network.

The fourth season of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network this Friday at 10am ET. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will narrate the new season of the animated series.

New indie content will be added on Saturday. WWE will add "The Best of Aleister Black In PROGRESS" to the on demand section at 12pm ET. wXw Shotgun 2020 #4, EVOLVE 130, and ICW Square Go 8 will also be added to the on demand section at 12 pm ET. None of these shows will be available on the free version.

The next WWE Day Of documentary will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET via the on demand section. It will then air on the live feed at 8pm ET, and will be available to free users. The special will focus on the 2016 WWE Draft with behind-the-scenes footage.

Stay tuned for more on new WWE Network content.