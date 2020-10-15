Mustafa Ali has responded to a fan on Twitter who termed RETRIBUTION as "a terrorist group" that will eventually be disbanded and possibly killed off by "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Ali tweeted, "There it is," possibly implying that he's always had to put up with stereotypes.

A number of fans sympathized with Ali, denouncing the Twitter user who apparently has a history of posting hate-filled messages on social media.

As noted before, Ali was advertised to cut a promo on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, explaining his decision to join RETRIBUTION. However, the segment was cancelled, which led to Ali to take to Twitter and write, "Do you not like it when something is promised and then taken away with no explanation? Funny feeling, isn't it?"

Ali and RETRIBUTION were officially drafted to Raw during the second and final night of the 2020 WWE Draft.

I'm so sorry you have to put up with such ignorance like this. Please know that we, your true fans will always love you and support you no matter what. — neeka ??? | #BLM (@murphysdisciple) October 15, 2020