- It appears as if MVP and The Hurt Business might try to recruit Naomi on Monday Night Raw next week. Both The Hurt Business [MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander] stable and Naomi were drafted to the red brand during the 2020 WWE Draft, which got underway on Friday Night SmackDown.

Soon after Naomi was drafted by Raw, MVP tweeted out thinking face emojis, possibly implying that The Hurt Business will pursue Naomi as a new addition to the stable.

- As noted, the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley Heal in a Cell match was made official on SmackDown. After the show, Sasha tweeted out what could possibly be the Hell in a Cell 2020 poster, in which she is looking up at Bayley posing with the SmackDown Women's Championship on top of the cell.

Sasha wrote the caption "Boss of the Cell! #legitboss" to go along with the graphic.

In 2016, Sasha and Charlotte Flair made history in the first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match. Last year, Sasha and Becky Lynch battled in another memorable bout inside the cell for the Raw Women's Championship.

- Former WWE announcer Renee Young reacted to the break-up of The New Day on SmackDown. After Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the SmackDown tag team titles from Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, it was announced by Stephanie McMahon that they had been drafted by Raw and Big E by the blue brand.

"C'mon man. You guys broke up the New Day?!? The fugggggg," she tweeted.

The New Day made their official TV debut on the November 28, 2014 episode of SmackDown.