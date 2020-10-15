Over the past few weeks, the #YourBigShot series on WWE's The Bump featured a mystery guest who delivered impressive renditions of classic promos from the likes of Dusty Rhodes, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, John Cena, and The Miz.

On Wednesday's episode, the mystery man finally came forward and revealed himself. As seen in the video above, Mansoor, who is presently signed to the NXT brand, unmasked himself as the promo master.

During the past few episodes, WWE Superstars such as The Miz, Otis, and Drew Gulak joined the The Bump panel to give their best guesses on who was delivering the promos. Their guesses ranged from Cena to Joel McHale, but none of them had a clue that it was Mansoor.

After the reveal, Mansoor assured that he's just getting started and has a lot to achieve in the WWE.

"My name is Mansoor. We have a long journey ahead of us, but I hope you're with me every step of the way," he said.

The 24-year-old Mansoor first had a tryout with the WWE ahead of the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble--WWE's first major event in Saudi Arabia. After the event, he was offered additional training at the WWE Performance Center. In 2019, at the Super ShowDown event, Mansoor won a 51-Man Battle Royal, last eliminating Elias. Later that year, he defeated Cesaro at Crown Jewel.

Over the past year or so, he has made a few appearances on 205 Live and NXT but has yet to become a permanent member of either roster.