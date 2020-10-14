The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong are your new #1 contenders to the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.
Tonight's NXT opener saw Fish and Strong defeat Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to become the new #1 contenders. NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango watched the match from the stage.
There's no word yet on when Strong and Fish vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango will happen, but it could come at Halloween Havoc on October 28.
Stay tuned for updates on The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango. Below are a few shots from tonight's opener at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:
Play it again, Kool Kyle. ?? ?? #WWENXT is off to an #UNDISPUTED start with @KORcombat @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish on @USA_Network!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
We miss you, @AdamColePro. ?? pic.twitter.com/YNpAtSegge
??for the price of ??#WWENXT @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/qN9wNG7dZ9— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 15, 2020
They're watching you. ?? @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango want an up close and personal view of their future #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles opponents. pic.twitter.com/gdC63lgnKu— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
.@strongstylebrit is bringing the FIGHT to @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish as he and @ONEYLORCAN look to earn a shot at #Breezango's NXT Tag Team Titles! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FQ37UGSGEk— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
Perfect Spinebuster and even ???????? perfect celebration.— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
NEVER CHANGE ONEY ??@ONEYLORCAN @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Z8k0qkJsLt
B O O M#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3LsZ7Ex1dG— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020
We can get behind this version of Mystery Science Theater 3000. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6K56ztXMi2— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2020