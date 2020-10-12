- As noted, "Miz & Mrs." will return to the USA Network with the rest of season two on Thursday, November 12. These episodes will follow The Miz and Maryse as they expand their family and their careers. Above is a new video promo for the return.

- A new book on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be released next year. The book is appropriately being released on March 16, 2021 (3/16) and will feature 316 pages. It will be titled, "Austin 3:16 - 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin."

ECW Press is releasing the book and Michael McAvennie is the author. The following promotional material was issued for the book today: