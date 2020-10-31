As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Sting no longer has a page on the WWE Shop website. WWE reportedly pulled all Sting merchandise from the WWE Legends section of the website on Thursday.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Sting's WWE Legends Contract had expired several months ago, which means WWE is no longer contractually obligated to sell his items.

Typically, there is a timeframe of up to six months when WWE can continue to sell merchandise of both Superstars and Legends after their contracts expire. Meltzer cited to example of Brock Lesnar, whose merchandise was pulled from the website a few months after his contract expired in April.

The Observer noted that the initial contract Sting signed with WWE was possibly to be more than just on the Alumni page, which is something WWE didn't want to persist with anymore. There are currently 61 legends [including factions] enlisted in WWE's Alumni section.

Meltzer also speculated the possibility of Sting showing up in AEW, either in some wrestler's corner or just making a general PPV appearance. He said that while AEW must be tempted to bring in the WCW legend, they might wait till crowds return to make any kind decision on that front.

