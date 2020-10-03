- Above, Sasha Banks played her husband, Mikaze, in a couple rounds of retro roulette on UpUpDownDown. As noted, Banks is set to face WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on next Friday's SmackDown.

- Some new indie content is now available on WWE Network: The Best of NXT, In PROGRESS (Vol. 1), EVOLVE 129, ICW Fight Club 98, and wXw Shotgon 2020 (s2e3). WWE Network News reported which matches are included in Volume 1 of In PROGRESS.

Chapter 10: Glory Follows Virtues As If It Were Its Shadow (November 24, 2013)

Adam Cole vs Mark Haskins Chapter 13: Unbelievable Jeff (May 18, 2014)

Prince Devitt (Finn Bálor) vs Zack Sabre Jr. Chapter 19: Super Strong Style 16 Night 1 (May 24, 2015)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Damo O'Connor (Killian Dain) Chapter 21: You Know We Don't Like To Use The Sit Down Gun (September 6, 2015)

Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs Sumerian Death Squad (Michael Dante and Tommy End [Aleister Black]) Chapter 32: 5000 To 1 (June 26, 2016)

Johnny Gargano vs Mark Haskins Chapter 45: Galvanize (March 19, 2017)

Nixon Newell (Tegan Knox) vs Jinny Chapter 88: Super Strong Style 16 – 2019 – Night 2 (May 05, 2019)

Kyle O'Reilly vs Paul Robinson Presented by Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong.

- WWE posted a video of Johnny Gargano's Top 5 NXT TakeOver moments as he prepares to take on NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at this Sunday's TakeOver. Gargano retweeted the video and responded:

"I think my body of work speaks for itself but some people seem to forget. Win, lose or draw...always #JohnnyTakeOver"