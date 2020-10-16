WWE has announced three matches for tonight's WWE 205 Live on the WWE Network, which will be the second episode to air from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will take place, and the return of Daivari's Dinero Division will also happen on tonight's show. Daivari's Dinero Division will see Ariya Daivari put up $10,000 of his own money, to make wrestlers richer if they can beat him. This week he has challenged new WWE Performance Center recruits Curt Stallion and Anthony Greene.

WWE is also using a new look and slightly altered logo for the 205 Live brand. As noted earlier at this link, a new era for WWE's cruiserweight brand is officially underway. You can see the new look in the tweet below.

Stay tuned for more from tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network. Below is the announcement for tonight's show: