AEW wrestler Serena Deeb is the new NWA Women's World Champion after defeating Thunder Rosa during tonight's seventh episode of "Primetime Live."
Before losing the title tonight, Thunder Rosa had held it since the NWA January PPV, Hard Times.
"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from NWA and United Wrestling Network. The series is available to watch on FITE.
