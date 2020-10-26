New WWE Network additions for this week include new Conversation Series episodes (podcasts), non-WWE indie content, "30 Days of The Deadman" content, Halloween content, and more.

The Boogeyman will host a "WWE's Scariest Moments" special on Wednesday morning. WWE Story Time on Friday will feature stories with The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The "30 Days of The Deadman" celebration for The Undertaker will continue this Sunday with a "Meeting Mark Calaway" documentary.

Below is the full line-up of new content being added to the WWE Network this week:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26

* 10am ET - Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory; guest Braun Strowman (on demand, free version)

* 11pm ET - RAW Talk (free version)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27

* 10am ET - Uncool with Alexa Bliss; guest Drake Maverick (on demand, free version)

* 12pm ET - The Best of Halloween Havoc (on demand, free version)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

* 9am ET - RAW episode from September 28 (on demand, free version)

* 10am ET - After The Bell with Corey Graves; guest The Undertaker (on demand, free version)

* 10am ET - The Bump (free version)

* 10am ET - WWE's Scariest Moments with host The Boogeyman (on demand, free version)

* 10pm ET - WWE's Scariest Moments with host The Boogeyman

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

* 10am ET - Notsam Wrestling Show with Sam Roberts; Halloween special (on demand, free version)

* 4pm ET - WWE NXT UK

* 7pm ET - This Week In WWE

* 10pm ET - WWE NXT Halloween Havoc episode from October 28 (on demand)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

* 10am ET - WWE Story Time; "Not According to Plan" episode with The Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry (on demand, free version)

* 10am ET - Swerve City Podcast with Isaiah "Swerve" Scott; guests Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae (on demand, free version)

* 7:30pm ET - WWE Story Time; "Not According to Plan" episode with The Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry

* 10pm ET - WWE 205 Live

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

* 9am ET - WWE Main Event from October 15 (on demand)

* 10am ET - Talking Smack (on demand, free version)

* 10am ET - Drew & A with Drew McIntyre; guest medium John Edward (on demand, free version)

* 10am ET - Drew & A with Drew McIntyre; A Séance with medium John Edward (on demand, free version)

* 12pm ET - Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Timothy Thatcher (on demand)

* 12pm ET - wXw We Love Wrestling #1 (on demand)

* 12pm ET - EVOLVE 133 (on demand)

* 12pm ET - ICW Fight Club 101 (on demand)

* 6pm ET - Talking Smack

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

* 9am ET - SmackDown from October 2 (on demand, free version)

* 10am ET - 30 Days of The Deadman: Meeting Mark Calaway documentary on The Undertaker (on demand)

* 10am ET - The New Day: Feel The Power Podcast; A Conversation About Racial Injustice (on demand, free version)

* 8pm ET - 30 Days of The Deadman: Meeting Mark Calaway documentary on The Undertaker