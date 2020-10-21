A big six-man match has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode.

WWE just announced that Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar) will do battle with Jake Atlas, Isiah "Swerve" Scott and Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* The final build for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT next week

* Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar) vs. Jake Atlas, Isiah "Swerve" Scott and Ashante "Thee" Adonis