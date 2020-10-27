The final participant has been determined for the Women's Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match.

Tonight's RAW saw Lana win a Fatal 4 Way over Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans to earn the final spot. As noted before, the other competitors on the women's Team RAW are Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

On a related note, the third participant for the Men's Team RAW has been determined as Sheamus defeated Matt Riddle in a qualifying match on tonight's RAW. We noted before how Keith Lee qualified over Elias, and AJ Styles qualified by defeating Jeff Hardy. The final two participants will be determined at a later date.

It's still believed that WWE NXT Superstars will also be involved in the Survivor Series matches, but WWE has not confirmed that as of this writing.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 22 from The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, 2 Superstars TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA)