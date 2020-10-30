As noted before, there was a COVID-19 "outbreak of sorts" at the WWE Performance Center last Friday. This led to several talents being put into a two-week quarantine due to contact tracing.

As previously reported, one of the WWE Performance Center coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, and that's what led to the outbreak and quarantine.

The coach, who has not been identified as of this writing, was coaching talents on Friday, October 23 according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Every talent who was being coached and every one who was around this coach were told to quarantine for two weeks.

It was also noted that there were apparently other positive COVID-19 test results, but they were mostly people new to the developmental system, who were around the coach, and no one who appeared on WWE NXT TV.

The outbreak led to Indi Hartwell being removed from this week's NXT Halloween Havoc special. Hartwell was reportedly planned to be the mystery attacker in the Scream mask.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

