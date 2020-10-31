Several pro wrestling stars have made significant donations to the Presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and related Democrat or Republican causes.

Using data from the Federal Election Commission, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the biggest wrestling-related donors to the Trump and Republican campaigns are The Undertaker and Linda McMahon.

Taker donated $1,000 to the Trump campaign in September, and has donated around $7,000 total to Trump and Republican causes in 2020. WWE's John Gaburick, Drake Wuertz and Kevin Dunn all donated this year to the Republican fundraising platform WinRed. Gaburick donated $100, Wuertz donated $10 and Dunn donated $42. AEW's Chris Jericho donated a total of $3,000 to the Trump campaign in October.

For the Biden campaign and Democrat causes, WWE's Dewey Foley donated a total of $77.50 to Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue in June of this year, while WWE's Sarah Schreiber also donated $25 to ActBlue, in August. WWE's Ed Koskey has donated around $300 to the DNC (Democratic National Committee) this year.