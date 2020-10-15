- Above is this week's ROH Week BY Week with Quinn McKay featuring round one fallout in the Pure Title Tournament, Jay Lethal predicts who will make it to the finals in the tournament, AEW World Champion RUSH makes a promise, and the latest ROH news.

- AAW Alive takes place on October 29 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, Illinois, and streams on FITE at 8 pm ET for $12.99. Below is the current card for the event:

* AAW Heavyweight Champion Mance Warner & Jake Something vs. AAW Heritage Champion Hakim Zane & Karam

* AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Flip Bros (Air Wolf & Angel Dorado)

* Matt Justice vs. Jake Crist

* Also appearing: ACH, Fred Yehi, Manders, Trey Miguel, and others

- NJPW announced the full lineup for this Friday's episode of Strong, streaming on NJPW World at 10 pm ET.

* Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight

* TJP vs. Hikuleo

* PJ Black vs. Alex Zayne

* David Finlay and Jeff Cobb vs. KENTA and Chase Owens