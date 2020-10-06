- Above is the latest ROH Week By Week with Quinn McKay, featuring a look ahead to the second round of the Pure Title Tournament and the latest ROH news. The second round matches include: Jay Lethal vs. David Finlay, Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams, Jonathan Gresham vs. Matt Sydal, and Josh Woods vs. PJ Black.

- This Friday's NJPW Strong (streaming on NJPW World) lineup has been announced: Fred Rosser, Barrett Brown, and Adrian Quest vs. Misterioso, Logan Riegel, and Blake Christian in six-man tag action. The finals of the Lion's Break Crown tournament takes place between Clark Connors and Danny Limelight. The main event is a huge 12-man tag team elimination match featuring Rocky Romero, TJP, ACH, Karl Fredericks, Jeff Cobb, and David Finlay going against Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens, and Hikuleo.

- NJPW announced this year's Best of the Super Juniors 27 and World Tag League 2020 tournaments will run at the same time. BOTSJ typically happens in May, but was delayed this year due to the pandemic. Each tournament begins on November 15 with the finals of both tournaments happening on December 11. Tournaments will alternate in the shows in between. The participating teams have not yet been announced.