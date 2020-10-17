This year's G1 Climax 30 finals take place on Sunday and will feature Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA. Ibushi was able to win a loaded A Block, while SANADA overcame EVIL (with Dick Togo) earlier today to win B Block. Tomorrow's show takes place at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The winner of the tournament typically goes on to main event Wrestle Kingdom in January and challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, which is currently held by Tetsuya Naito.

As of this writing, no other matches have been announced for tomorrow's show. Below are the final standings for the G1:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 14 (7-2)

* Jay White 12 (6-3)

* Will Ospreay 12 (6-3)

* Kazuchika Okada 12 (6-3)

* Tomohiro Ishii 8 (4-5)

* Taichi 8 (4-5)

* Jeff Cobb 8 (4-5)

* Shingo Takagi 8 (4-5)

* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-6)

* Yujiro Takahashi 2 (1-8)

B Block

* SANADA 12 (6-3)

* EVIL 12 (6-3)

* Tetsuya Naito 12 (6-3)

* KENTA 10 (5-4)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 10 (5-4)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 8 (4-5)

* Juice Robinson 8 (4-5)

* Hirooki Goto 8 (4-5)

* Toru Yano 6 (3-6)

* YOSHI-HASHI 4 (2-7)