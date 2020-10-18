Earlier today, Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA to win the G1 Climax 30 — winning the tournament in back-to-back years. The event took place at Ryogoku's Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Ibushi now has to defend his opportunity for the rest of 2020, but if he can hold it, Ibushi will get a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Tetsuya Naito, at Wrestle Kingdom in January. Naito is also the current IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

Below is the rest of today's results:

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, and DOUKI defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Toru Yano

* Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb, and Master Wato (with Hiroyoshi Tenzan) defeated KENTA, Jay White, Gedo, and Taiji Ishimori

* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan (with Bea Priestley) defeated Kazuchika Okada and SHO

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (with Dick Togo) defeated Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

* Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA (G1 Climax Finals)

At the post-show press conference, Jay White interrupted and said he'll be taking the case from Ibushi. The G1 winner responded that he'll face White at any time.

Next up for NJPW is the Road to Power Struggle tour, beginning on October 23. Power Struggle takes place on November 7 in Osaka, Japan.