The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches on the card. SANADA defeated Tetsuya Naito via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Juice Robinson defeated Toru Yano

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirooki Goto

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* EVIL (with Dick Togo) defeated KENTA

* SANADA defeated Tetsuya Naito

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Jay White 6 points (3-1)

* Taichi 6 points (3-1)

* Will Ospreay 6 points (3-1)

* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-1)

* Minoru Suzuki 6 points (3-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 4 points (2-2)

* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-3)

* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-3)

* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-4)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 6 (3-1)

* Juice Robinson 6 (3-1)

* Toru Yano 6 (3-1)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 4 (2-2)

* EVIL 4 (2-2)

* KENTA 4 (2-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 4 (2-2)

* Hirooki Goto 2 (1-3)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-3)

* SANADA 2 (1-3)

The tournament continues on Monday with the following A Block matches:

* Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay