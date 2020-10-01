The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches on the card. SANADA defeated Tetsuya Naito via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Juice Robinson defeated Toru Yano
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirooki Goto
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* EVIL (with Dick Togo) defeated KENTA
* SANADA defeated Tetsuya Naito
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Jay White 6 points (3-1)
* Taichi 6 points (3-1)
* Will Ospreay 6 points (3-1)
* Kota Ibushi 6 points (3-1)
* Minoru Suzuki 6 points (3-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 4 points (2-2)
* Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-3)
* Shingo Takagi 2 points (1-3)
* Tomohiro Ishii 2 points (1-3)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 points (0-4)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 6 (3-1)
* Juice Robinson 6 (3-1)
* Toru Yano 6 (3-1)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 4 (2-2)
* EVIL 4 (2-2)
* KENTA 4 (2-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 4 (2-2)
* Hirooki Goto 2 (1-3)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-3)
* SANADA 2 (1-3)
The tournament continues on Monday with the following A Block matches:
* Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Taichi
* Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay
