The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches taking place. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KENTA via submission in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano
* SANADA defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* EVIL defeated Juice Robinson
* Tetsuya Naito defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KENTA
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-1)
* Kazuchika Okada 6 (3-2)
* Jay White 6 (3-2)
* Will Ospreay 6 (3-2)
* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-2)
* Taichi 6 (3-2)
* Tomohiro Ishii 4 (2-3)
* Shingo Takagi 4 (2-3)
* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-3)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-5)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 8 (4-1)
* Juice Robinson 6 (3-2)
* Toru Yano 6 (3-2)
* EVIL 6 (3-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-2)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 4 (2-3)
* KENTA 4 (2-3)
* Hirooki Goto 4 (2-3)
* SANADA 4 (2-3)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-4)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following A Block matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
* Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Taichi vs. Jay White
* Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi
