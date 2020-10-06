The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches taking place. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KENTA via submission in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano

* SANADA defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* EVIL defeated Juice Robinson

* Tetsuya Naito defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated KENTA

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-1)

* Kazuchika Okada 6 (3-2)

* Jay White 6 (3-2)

* Will Ospreay 6 (3-2)

* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-2)

* Taichi 6 (3-2)

* Tomohiro Ishii 4 (2-3)

* Shingo Takagi 4 (2-3)

* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-3)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-5)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 8 (4-1)

* Juice Robinson 6 (3-2)

* Toru Yano 6 (3-2)

* EVIL 6 (3-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-2)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 4 (2-3)

* KENTA 4 (2-3)

* Hirooki Goto 4 (2-3)

* SANADA 4 (2-3)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-4)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following A Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

* Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Taichi vs. Jay White

* Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi