The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with A Block matches taking place. Shingo Takagi defeated Kota Ibushi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yujiro Takahashi
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Jeff Cobb
* Will Ospreay defeated Minoru Suzuki
* Jay White defeated Taichi
* Shingo Takagi defeated Kota Ibushi
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-2)
* Kazuchika Okada 8 (4-2)
* Jay White 8 (4-2)
* Will Ospreay 8 (4-2)
* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-3)
* Taichi 6 (3-3)
* Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-3)
* Shingo Takagi 6 (3-3)
* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-4)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-6)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 8 (4-1)
* Juice Robinson 6 (3-2)
* Toru Yano 6 (3-2)
* EVIL 6 (3-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-2)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 4 (2-3)
* KENTA 4 (2-3)
* Hirooki Goto 4 (2-3)
* SANADA 4 (2-3)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-4)
The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:
* Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* SANADA vs. KENTA
* Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL
