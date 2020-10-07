The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with A Block matches taking place. Shingo Takagi defeated Kota Ibushi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yujiro Takahashi

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Jeff Cobb

* Will Ospreay defeated Minoru Suzuki

* Jay White defeated Taichi

* Shingo Takagi defeated Kota Ibushi

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-2)

* Kazuchika Okada 8 (4-2)

* Jay White 8 (4-2)

* Will Ospreay 8 (4-2)

* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-3)

* Taichi 6 (3-3)

* Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-3)

* Shingo Takagi 6 (3-3)

* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-4)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-6)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 8 (4-1)

* Juice Robinson 6 (3-2)

* Toru Yano 6 (3-2)

* EVIL 6 (3-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-2)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 4 (2-3)

* KENTA 4 (2-3)

* Hirooki Goto 4 (2-3)

* SANADA 4 (2-3)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-4)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following B Block matches:

* Hirooki Goto vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* SANADA vs. KENTA

* Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL