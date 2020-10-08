The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches going down. EVIL defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Hirooki Goto defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Toru Yano

* SANADA defeated KENTA

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice Robinson

* EVIL with Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-2)

* Kazuchika Okada 8 (4-2)

* Jay White 8 (4-2)

* Will Ospreay 8 (4-2)

* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-3)

* Taichi 6 (3-3)

* Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-3)

* Shingo Takagi 6 (3-3)

* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-4)

* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-6)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 10 (5-1)

* EVIL 8 (4-2)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-3)

* Juice Robinson 6 (3-3)

* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 (3-3)

* Toru Yano 6 (3-3)

* Hirooki Goto 6 (3-3)

* SANADA 6 (3-3)

* KENTA 4 (2-4)

* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-5)

The tournament continues on Saturday with the following A Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

* Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Will Ospreay vs. Taichi

* Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi