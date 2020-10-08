The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches going down. EVIL defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Hirooki Goto defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Toru Yano
* SANADA defeated KENTA
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice Robinson
* EVIL with Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Below are the updated standings:

A Block

* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-2)
* Kazuchika Okada 8 (4-2)
* Jay White 8 (4-2)
* Will Ospreay 8 (4-2)
* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-3)
* Taichi 6 (3-3)
* Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-3)
* Shingo Takagi 6 (3-3)
* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-4)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-6)

B Block

* Tetsuya Naito 10 (5-1)
* EVIL 8 (4-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-3)
* Juice Robinson 6 (3-3)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 (3-3)
* Toru Yano 6 (3-3)
* Hirooki Goto 6 (3-3)
* SANADA 6 (3-3)
* KENTA 4 (2-4)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-5)

The tournament continues on Saturday with the following A Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb
* Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Will Ospreay vs. Taichi
* Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi