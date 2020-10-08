The NJPW G1 Climax 30 tournament continued earlier today with B Block matches going down. EVIL defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Hirooki Goto defeated YOSHI-HASHI
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Toru Yano
* SANADA defeated KENTA
* Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice Robinson
* EVIL with Dick Togo defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
Below are the updated standings:
A Block
* Kota Ibushi 8 (4-2)
* Kazuchika Okada 8 (4-2)
* Jay White 8 (4-2)
* Will Ospreay 8 (4-2)
* Minoru Suzuki 6 (3-3)
* Taichi 6 (3-3)
* Tomohiro Ishii 6 (3-3)
* Shingo Takagi 6 (3-3)
* Jeff Cobb 4 (2-4)
* Yujiro Takahashi 0 (0-6)
B Block
* Tetsuya Naito 10 (5-1)
* EVIL 8 (4-2)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi 6 (3-3)
* Juice Robinson 6 (3-3)
* Zack Sabre Jr. 6 (3-3)
* Toru Yano 6 (3-3)
* Hirooki Goto 6 (3-3)
* SANADA 6 (3-3)
* KENTA 4 (2-4)
* YOSHI-HASHI 2 (1-5)
The tournament continues on Saturday with the following A Block matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb
* Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi
* Will Ospreay vs. Taichi
* Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi
?— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 8, 2020
G1 CLIMAX30????(10/8)?????
???B?????????
?
EVIL&???????????????????????
?????????????…??
?? @tanahashi1_100 × @151012EVIL
?? #njpwworld ?????#G1CLIMAX30 ???????https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw pic.twitter.com/B4QrLGI238