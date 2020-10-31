NJPW Strong: Road To New Japan Showdown aired last night with a huge eight-man tag team match as the main event. It pitted The Bullet Club's KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Hikuleo up against David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso in an action-packed bout.

You can see the full results below:

* The Riegel Twins (Sterling & Logan Riegel) defeated Clark Connors and The DKC

* Karl Fredericks defeated Blake Christian

* Bullet Club (KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Hikuleo) defeated David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso

It was announced on next week's episode of Road To New Japan Showdown, we'll see Fred Rosser vs. Jordan Clearwater, as well as Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor & JR Kratos.

You can see a few highlights from this week's NJPW Strong below:

Loving the Riegel Twins my gwad who is who there???? #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/geCSywN9Y2 — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 31, 2020