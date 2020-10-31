NJPW Strong: Road To New Japan Showdown aired last night with a huge eight-man tag team match as the main event. It pitted The Bullet Club's KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Hikuleo up against David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso in an action-packed bout.
You can see the full results below:
* The Riegel Twins (Sterling & Logan Riegel) defeated Clark Connors and The DKC
* Karl Fredericks defeated Blake Christian
* Bullet Club (KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa & Hikuleo) defeated David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso
It was announced on next week's episode of Road To New Japan Showdown, we'll see Fred Rosser vs. Jordan Clearwater, as well as Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero vs. Rust Taylor & JR Kratos.
You can see a few highlights from this week's NJPW Strong below:
??NJPW STRONG??????????????— ?????????????? (@njpw1972) October 31, 2020
?????NJPW????KENTA????????????????
???vs????????????
??????????????????????????
???????
?https://t.co/Sm0nYFWfd4#njpwSTRONG #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/kuZIGL6jDz
Loving the Riegel Twins my gwad who is who there???? #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/geCSywN9Y2— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 31, 2020
For the win ???????? Riegel twins #njpwstrong #nipw pic.twitter.com/bahREosICX— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 31, 2020
My match of the night on NJPW Strong!! @karlfredericks_ vs @Air_Blake2234 I hope they have another match. Because this match was 10 out of 10 stars. If you haven't go watch NJPW Strong tonight!! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/YCobIJcrHI— #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) October 31, 2020