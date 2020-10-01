As we reported, Vince McMahon sent an email to talent this week reminding them that they have until this Friday, October 2nd to sever any unauthorized business relationships with third parties. Since the news, NXT star Roderick Strong announced he's deleting his Cameo account.

Strong tweeted, "It was fun while it lasted but Tomorrow morning my @BookCameo will be gone. So get yours while you still can..."

Strong isn't the only WWE Superstar to have a Cameo account. Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle, Bobby Fish, and Ron Killings are also on Cameo. To see a list of present and past stars, please click here.

Also noted earlier, talent was told this week that the company will be taking control of their Twitch accounts in four weeks.

WWE will own their Twitch accounts, though the talent will receive a percentage of the revenue. Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, and Zelina Vega are just a few WWE Superstars who use Twitch.

