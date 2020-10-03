- The above video is from NXT TakeOver: Toronto (2019). The match was then NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Each fall was contested under a different stipulation. The first was a standard wrestling match, the second was a street fight, and the third was a Steel Cage bordered in barbed wire.

In the end, both wrestlers fell from the top of the cage and crashed through a table. Adam Cole retained the title after he draped his arm over Gargano and got the three-count.

- For the first time, tomorrow's NXT TakeOver is being presented on traditional PPV, according to PWInsider.

Leon Peters told PWInsider that the PPV is available on Verizon Fios for $54.

Below is the card for NXT TakeOver 31:

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LaRae

NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream

- NXT Champion Finn Balor shared on Twitter a video of him training for his upcoming match against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31 tomorrow.

Below is the video: